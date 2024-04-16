– Although it was already official when “Main Event” Jey Uso won last week, Damian Priest confirmed that he will be making the first defense of his newly won WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the Raw Superstar at the upcoming WWE Backlash: France premium live event.

– A new WWE Women’s World Champion will be crowned on next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Also scheduled for the show next week is Awesome Truth vs. DIY for the new WWE World Tag-Team Championships, Ricochet & Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

– Sheamus made his in-ring return in the opening match of this week’s show, which featured him coming out to his old “Written in my Face” theme song, which he quickly acknowledged on social media after the match.

– During the ring entrance for the DIY vs. New Day vs. Creed Brothers No. 1 contender match for new WWE World Tag-Team Champions Awesome Truth, as Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were coming out, a weird production glitch aired on the screen, presumably teasing the return or debut of someone, which many presume is Uncle Howdy or Bo Dallas. The glitch contained a QR Code, which when scanned took you to a video that features some interesting imagery along with text that reads, “Time To Wake Up, Take My Hand, Things Will Be Better, Trust Me.” The screen glitches first started last Monday with the message “Hello” appearing on the screen. On Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the message “You forgot about us” appeared.

