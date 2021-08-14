During his recent interview with WrestleZone AEW superstar Paul Wight spoke about how he gets to reinvent himself, and hopes to make his new look distinctly different than his old WWE character and his old WCW character. Hear what he had to say below.

On getting to reinvent himself:

“This is the first time in I don’t know how many years I kind of get to reinvent myself a little bit, you know. Trying to find updated gear that’s not so much – retro – the same gear that we’ve seen me in for years and years and years. Stuff that’s more appealing for tour manufacturing, for merchandising and branding. Trying to experience all that and just finding a new look that encompasses who Paul White is. So it’s a discovery process right now. I changed my gear twice since that picture, so I’m driving the photo guys nuts today. I find something I like and then change my mind.”

Talks having a completely different look from Big Show and The Giant:

“So, this is the first time in I don’t know, I guess back to Dungeon of Doom since I’ve had the chance to really figure out, well this is what I’m going to look like, this is how I’m going to perform, this is what I’ll be comfortable in performing in. So, yeah, we’re, we’re still experimenting and still having fun, but I think I’ve got it narrowed down now. So we’ve got some good options out there for different looks. So, you know, we want new merchandise that doesn’t look like the old Big Show character. We wanted a new look that doesn’t look like the old Big Show characters or the old Giant character. So hopefully this new luck will breathe in a little bit of life and let everyone know that though it’s the same person on the inside there’s a lot of new things, a new paint job. So we’re ready to rock and roll.”