PCO looks back on his first run with IMPACT, formerly known as TNA.

The multi-time champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Counted Out program, where he recalled his time with the promotion competing under the name ‘X.’ PCO says that while his first run wasn’t a hit, he knows it was a blessing in disguise.

Yeah, of course, of course it was (first TNA/IMPACT run not working out being a blessing in disguise). It was and it’s so funny because when I did ‘X’, Scott (D’Amore) was there. Well I think it was a financial… the company had just started not too long ago when I was there and I was in Montreal and my flights were expensive and for a new company and my salary and everything so, I just think it was the financial things. That’s my take on it. I never asked anybody.

PCO jokes that Scott D’Amore has continued to refer to him as ‘X’ ever since he returned to the company two years ago.

But I can tell you when I started almost two years ago, a year-and-a-half ago with Honor No More, back in IMPACT, Scott D’Amore, every time he would see me and, ‘So glad X is back. I’m so glad X is back’ (PCO laughed). That was his main liner, you know, so that was pretty cool, that was pretty awesome.

PCO will be challenging Steve Maclin for the IMPACT World Championship at the upcoming Under Siege pay-per-view event. You can check out the latest card for the show here. PCO’s full interview can be found below.

