WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Celebrating “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall. It has various matches from Hall’s career. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:
“Say hello to The Bad Guy. Scott Hall battles Bret Hart for the WWE Championship, climbs to new heights in a classic WrestleMania Ladder Match and creates a New World Order in this collection of the greatest matches and moments from Razor Ramon’s Hall of Fame career.”
Here is the match and segment listing:
- Say Hello To Razor Ramon – Superstar 6/20/1992.
- Razor Ramon vs. Bret Hart – Royal Rumble 1993.
- Razor Ramon vs. The Kid – RAW 5/17/1993.
- Razor Ramon vs. Rick Martel – RAW 10/11/1993.
- Razor Ramon vs. Shawn Michaels – WrestleMania X.
- Razor Ramon vs. Diesel – SummerSlam 1994.
- Razor Ramon and 1-2-3 Kid vs. Shawn Michaels and Diesel – Action Zone 10/30/1994.
- Razor Ramon vs. Goldust – Royal Rumble 1996.
- Say Hello To WCW – WCW Monday Nitro 5/27/1996.
- The Outsiders vs. Team WCW – Bash at the Beach 1996.
- The Outsiders vs. Harlem Heat – Halloween Havoc 1996.
- Scott Hall vs. Steve Austin – WrestleMania X8.
- Bad Guy Forever – WWE Hall of Fame 2014