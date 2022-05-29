WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Celebrating “The Bad Guy” Scott Hall. It has various matches from Hall’s career. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“Say hello to The Bad Guy. Scott Hall battles Bret Hart for the WWE Championship, climbs to new heights in a classic WrestleMania Ladder Match and creates a New World Order in this collection of the greatest matches and moments from Razor Ramon’s Hall of Fame career.”

Here is the match and segment listing: