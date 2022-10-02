WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: The Extreme. It has various full Extreme Rules matches.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“WWE’s hardest-hitting Superstars take things to the extreme in this collection of fiercely intense battles. John Cena and Brock Lesnar collide in an Extreme Rules Match. Shawn Michaels goes to war with Batista and Mankind in a pair of wild brawls. JBL and Eddie Guerrero clash in Bullrope Match during their legendary rivalry.”

Check out the playlist here. Below are the matches: