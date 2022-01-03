Peacock has added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw.

videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 202 – 01/01/22.

A new No. 1 Contender to the ICW World Heavyweight Championship is decided in a battle between BT Gunn and the returning Wolfgang. Andy Wild isn’t done with Big Damo. The She Wolves, Leyton Buzzard, Thatcher’s Cabinet and more are in action.

wXw We Love Wrestling 17 – 07/16/21.

Senza Volto & Aigle Blanc face Arrows of Hungary in a wXw Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Match. Vincent Heisenberg looks to redeem himself as he battles Paris. Marius Al-Ani teams with Rott & Flott to take on the trio of Tristan Archer, Leon van Gasteren & Tim Stübing.