WWE will hold Raw from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,617 tickets and there are 309 left.

WWE Monday Night RAW

Mon • Jan 03, 2022 • 7:30 PM

Bon Secours Wellness Arena , Greenville, SC Available Tickets => 309

Current Setup/Capacity => 4,926

Tickets Distributed => 4,617 (93.7%) $20-$120 is the price range for this show.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/Yk7CwoOxBi — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) January 2, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show:

United States Champion Damien Priest vs. Dolph Ziggler

Day 1 fallout