IMPACT Knockouts champion Mickie James recently spoke with METRO about a wide range of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how James felt about WWE rejecting a pitched angle that would have seen her feud with Chelsea Green. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks the rejected angle would have been great for Green:

“Within the pitch of Chelsea Green on the way out, it would’ve been a perfect, magical re-circling way to build Chelsea and elevate her and make her a star as I was transitioning to find my foot into this other [backstage] role. For me, I felt like it was the perfect set of business but didn’t seem to hit on that level, and whatever.”

Says the angle would have been money:

“I don’t wanna say, ‘I get it,’ because I don’t get it. I know that that story would have been money and I know that would have ended up probably rivaling Trish [Stratus] and I’s angle because it was going to mimic and mirror it, but in a different capacity so well.”