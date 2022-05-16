The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Barred – 05/14/22.

Every match takes place inside a steel cage. Kez Evans and BT Gunn battle for the ICW World Heavyweight Title. Molly Spartan clashes with Angel Hayze for the ICW Women’s World Title. Team ICW faces The Manifesto in a Super Smokin’ Thunderbowl Match. The Kings of the North collide with The Meat Wagon for the ICW Tag Team Title.

wXw We Love Wrestling 28 – 03/06/22.

New wXw Champion Tristan Archer defends his title against Fuminori Abe. Gulyas Bros. take on the team of Jurn Simmons & Levaniel. Bobby Gunns & Michael Knight challenge Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze for the wXw Tag Team Titles. Ninja Mack defends the wXw Shotgun Title.