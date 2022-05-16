Impact Wrestling will hold this year’s Slammiversary event from Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN on June 19th, 2022.

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 232 tickets and there are 472 left. The seating capacity is set up for 13,524. Here is the updated card:

Impact World Title Match

Eric Young vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Queen of The Mountain Match for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mia Yim vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Tasha Steelz (c)

Ultimate X for the Impact X Division Title

Kenny King vs. Laredo Kid or Mike Bailey vs. three challengers TBD vs. Ace Austin ©