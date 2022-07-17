The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wXw. Both videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 227 – 07/16/22.

Aaron Echo battles Jack Jester in the main event. Aurora Teves makes her ICW debut against ICW Women’s Champion Molly Spartan.

wXw We Love Wrestling 32 – 06/03/22.

wXw Champion Tristan Archer puts his title on the line against Axel Tischer in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match. Levaniel & Jurn Simmons battle Rott & Flott. Vincent Heisenberg takes on Psycho Mike.