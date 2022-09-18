The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and wXw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Whit’s Occurin’ 2022 – 09/03/22.

When the clock strikes midnight, ICW’s most vicious athletes dish out their own brand of insanity. Grado challenges ICW World Heavyweight Champion Kez Edwards. ICW Zero-G Champion Daz Black and Luke Kyro clash in an epic Ladder Match. Kings of the North defend the ICW World Tag Team Titles against Glasgow Grindhouse. Moxie Malone and Molly Spartan

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 140: Wrestling. Golf. Madrid. In That Order – 09/04/22.

Eddie Dennis challenges the newly-crowned PROGRESS Champion Spike Trivet. Luke Jacobs defends the Atlas Title against Rickey Shane Page. The PROGRESS Women’s Title is on the line as Kanji battles Jody Threat, Alexxis Falcon and Sky Smitson. Malik, Danny Black and Laura Di Matteo are in action.

wXw Dead End 2022 – 07/23/22.

wXw Champion Tristan Archer collides with former champion Jurn Simmons. Apu Singh challenges Maggot for the wXw Shotgun Title. Rott & Flott defend the wXw Tag Team Titles against Only Friends. Baby Allison and B3CCA clash over the wXw Women’s Championship.