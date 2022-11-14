The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW and wWw. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 241 – 11/12/22.

Jack Jester collides with BT Gunn. Rhio faces Molly Spartan for a chance to be added to the ICW Women’s Championship Match at ICW Fear and Loathing.

wXw Inner Circle 12 – 09/30/22.

wXw’s greatest athletes and international sports-entertainment stars collide in an intimate setting for a night that needs to be seen to be believed. Shigehiro Irie takes on Péter Tihanyi. Killer Kelly teams with Shazza McKenzie to face Iva Everett.