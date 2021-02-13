NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform is looking for a WWE Network Manager as they prepare to become the exclusive home to the service here in the United States on Thursday, March 18.

Peacock posted a job listing for the role of WWE Network Manager this week, and the ad makes it clear they are looking for someone who knows the WWE product. The “Responsibilities” block of the job listing includes the following, mentioning WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley and his Three Faces, Charlotte Flair, and one of The Rock’s signature catchphrases:

“We’re growing our team of smart, hungry, and upbeat doers who crave the chance to build something new at the epicenter of content, tech, and culture. Now, we need fearless leaders and pop-culture fiends to help build out our WWE user experience — so if you can name all of Mick Foley’s characters or know why Charlotte Flair claims to be “Born to Conquer,” then you should come smell what the Peacock is cooking.”

A few of the job responsibilities include creating and maintaining Peacock’s WWE homepage, scheduling VOD promotions in-sync with the main WWE programming line-up, and being a subject matter expert in all aspects of the WWE Universe.

Peacock has also listed several qualifications and requirements of the job. They are looking for someone who can work out of New York City or Los Angeles. They also want you to have at least 3 years of experience managing title operations or publishing at a large-scale editorial, e-commerce or video service, and they want you to have a passion for pro wrestling, sports, news, TV and movies.

You can click here for the full job listing with information on how to apply.

It was just reported this week that NBCU’s Peacock platform might not be as popular as subscriber data indicated. You can click here for that report, which includes details on how WWE factors in to Peacock expansion and growth plans.

Stay tuned for more.

