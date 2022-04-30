Following her release from WWE’s NXT 2.0 pro-wrestling star Steph De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) issued a short statement on Twitter commenting on her departure, stating that she is grateful for the goals she did accomplish and the friends she made along the way. Her full statement reads:

“Today, I woke up & chose gratitude. I am grateful for so many things. I met some of my BEST friends here, I took my grandparents name and showcased it on a platform as big as WWE. I surprised myself with the things I was able to achieve in a relatively short period of time. If anyone knows how to make lemonade out of lemons though, it is me. Time to level up.”

De Lander debuted on NXT 2.0 back in October after signing with WWE over a year ago. She was one of many talents cut yesterday, which included former NXT women’s tag champion Dakota Kai.