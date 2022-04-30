New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Brody King will take on the legendary Minoru Suzuki at the May 14th NJPW STRONG Capital Collision event from Washington D.C. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

After a hard fought war between Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii two weeks ago at Windy City Riot, Suzuki was in a foul mood when approached by Brody King. King would demand a match against Suzuki at Washington, while professional wrestling’s King was suitably incensed at ‘Big Bad’ Brody getting in his space.

It didn’t take too long for the relevant arrangements to be made, and this match is now official! Brody King will go head to head with Minoru Suzuki for the first time on Saturday May 14 at Capital Collision in Washington DC!