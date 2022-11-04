AEW star Peter Avalon recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on signing with the promotion back in 2019, which he reveals came at the same time that he was in talks with WWE to join their now-deceased 205 Live brand. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains that he was talking with WWE’s 205 Live Brand at the same time he was offered a contract with AEW:

Well, I go to a lot of people for advice. I have my people there that I’ve been with for a while, in and out of wrestling and everything. I talk to Adam Pearce a lot about my career trajectory and what I should do. Different people, different places just to see what I should do. The timing of everything was AEW was coming around and that, within the months happening and the talks happening with everybody, Cody reached out and told me to keep May available if I can. As I got more and more information as it came out, I was eventually offered an opportunity with AEW that overlapped with the timing of it and after conversations with certain people, like my people I was previously talking about, telling me to bet on myself. I went with what was presented to me as the AEW contract and I took that. So I bet on myself and wanted to be joined with AEW because they had an idea, they had a vision, and it wasn’t just like, ‘Let’s keep talking, let’s keep talking, let’s keep talking.’ It was, ‘Here. Here is something.’ I had EVPs telling me to keep time open and eventually I’m being pitched a character and then here I am.

Says that despite his loyalty to AEW he may go somewhere else where he can get a full-time contract: