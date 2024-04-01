It looks like one more gimmick match could be added to the WrestleMania XL lineup.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the card for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Internally, the card has been finalized with a total of 13 matches taking place over the two nights. This will be divided with seven matches taking place on Saturday and six on Sunday due to the fact that both world title bouts are on the second night, and likely will need more time than other matches.

While not yet announced and still unconfirmed, one match that Meltzer claims is “obvious” is a six-man bout pitting The Final Testament trio of Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

According to the report, there is talk of this bout being a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Featured below is the current lineup for this week’s big shows.