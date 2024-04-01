It looks like one more gimmick match could be added to the WrestleMania XL lineup.
Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that the card for this year’s two-night WWE premium live event on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.
Internally, the card has been finalized with a total of 13 matches taking place over the two nights. This will be divided with seven matches taking place on Saturday and six on Sunday due to the fact that both world title bouts are on the second night, and likely will need more time than other matches.
While not yet announced and still unconfirmed, one match that Meltzer claims is “obvious” is a six-man bout pitting The Final Testament trio of Karrion Kross and Authors of Pain against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.
According to the report, there is talk of this bout being a Philadelphia Street Fight.
Featured below is the current lineup for this week’s big shows.
- The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin” Rollins – Night One
- Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match) – Night Two
- Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Universal Championship Match) – Night Two
- Iyo Sky vs. Bayley (WWE Women’s Championship Match)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch (WWE Women’s World Championship Match)
- Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (WWE Intercontinental Championship Match)
- Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens (WWE United States Championship Match)
- The Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest) (c) vs. #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) vs. The Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate) (WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder Match)
- LA Knight vs. AJ Styles
- Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso
- Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Dakota Kai, Asuka, and Kairi Sane)
- Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs. Santos Escobar and “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio
- RUMORED: Street Profits & Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross & Authors of Pain (Philadelphia Street Fight Match)