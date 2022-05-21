John Cena was spotted at an English Premier League game this past Thursday in London, England.

He attending Chelsea Football Club’s final home fixture of the season against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with goals being scored by Marcos Alonso and James Maddison in front of 31,478 fans.

Cena was spotted in an exclusive director’s box with incoming-owner Todd Boehly, who was in England’s capital to take a look around the Club.

Cena recently stated that he hopes to make a WWE return soon as he is coming up on his 20th anniversary.