WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart posed for a photo with Kenny Omega and AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker this past weekend.

As seen below, Baker tweeted the photo after hanging out with Omega and Hart at the Wales Comic Con over the weekend.

“The best there is [broom emoji], the best there was [hearts emoji], and the best there ever will be [tooth emoji],” Baker wrote.

Hart made his AEW debut back in May 2019 to unveil the new AEW World Title belt at Double Or Nothing. In interviews since then he has talked about being open to making future appearances for the company.

You can see related tweets below:

