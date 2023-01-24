WWE will hold its Elimination Chamber event from the Bell Centre in Montreal on February 18, 2023.

This will be the first WWE premium live event in Montreal since Breaking Point in 2009 and the first big show in Canada since SummerSlam in 2019.

A photo of the souvenir chairs that feature the event poster has been making rounds on the internet, which shows Sami Zayn’s locked up inside the chamber.

Zayn is reportedly slated to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at this show.