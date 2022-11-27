Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, Zayn will be challenging Reigns for the title at WWE’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in February, which will be taking place from Zayn’s hometown of Montreal. This would all make sense if the previously reported plans for WrestleMania come to fruition.

Zayn proved his allegiance to the Bloodline at last night’s Survivor Series WarGames matchup, where he hit Owens with a low-blow and Helluva Kick that ultimately led to his team getting the victory.

Stay tuned.