The Canadian Walk of Fame star for WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was unveiled today.

As seen below, The Hitman was present for today’s Sidewalk Star Unveiling ceremony in downtown Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Hart was recognized in the 2021 Walk of Fame Class, and inducted by Chris Jericho, but the Sidewalk Star for Hart and others were just revealed today in Toronto’s Entertainment District.

Hart, who was joined by his wife Stephanie at the unveiling, took to Instagram today and wrote, “Thank you @cwofame for this great honour of receiving a Star [star emoji] on Canada’s Walk of Fame [Canadian flag emoji]”

Below are photos and videos from today’s ceremony:

Canada’s Walk of Famer. Bret “Hitman” Hart poses in front of his Canada’s Walk of Fame star, unveiled Friday afternoon in downtown Toronto. pic.twitter.com/tUGYb0JG1b — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) May 26, 2023

Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) inductees received their sidewalk stars today in Toronto, including Canada’s Queen of R&B @JullyBlack. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wobx2yl4uC — Now Toronto (@nowtoronto) May 26, 2023

