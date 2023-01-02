WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura competed in Japan at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s January 1 event, NOAH The New Year, against the Great Muta on Sunday morning.

Nakamura put him away with his Kinshasa finisher. The match was part of Muta’s farewell tour of matches.

Nakamura reunited with IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (formerly known as Kairi Sane) while in Japan.

KAIRI posted photos of the moment on her Twitter account. The text of the tweet translates as: “2023 ⇆ 2018. Thank you very much for the miracle, the heart-trembling match.”

KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano this Wednesday at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.