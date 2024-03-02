WWE is in Glendale, Arizona for this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are the planned segments and matches that were announced, as well as a few spoilers courtesy of Fightful Select.

IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING:

– Show opens with a Bloodline promo

– The Rock will cut a promo next.

– Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

– Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn

– Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. Kabuki Warriors

– Street Fight: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar

– LWO Backstage segment

– The Pride Backstage segment

– Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller)

BACKSTAGE NEWS:

– Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. Pretty Deadly is scheduled for a pre-show dark match

– The Miz vs. Damian Priest is scheduled for a post-show dark match

– Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post-show dark match

– Charles Robinson is the referee for the main event

SPOILERS

– The main event of Smackdown is scheduled for two segments

– New Catch Republic, Nick Aldis and LA Knight have a segment backstage

– Kevin Owens is set for commentary for the main event

– Bron Breakker’s match and the Kabuki Warriors match are set for one segment. All others are for two