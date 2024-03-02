WWE is in Glendale, Arizona for this evening’s edition of SmackDown on FOX. Below are the planned segments and matches that were announced, as well as a few spoilers courtesy of Fightful Select.
IF YOU WISH TO AVOID SPOILERS STOP READING:
– Show opens with a Bloodline promo
– The Rock will cut a promo next.
– Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
– Bron Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn
– Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. Kabuki Warriors
– Street Fight: Carlito vs. Santos Escobar
– LWO Backstage segment
– The Pride Backstage segment
– Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory (w/ Grayson Waller)
BACKSTAGE NEWS:
– Ashante Thee Adonis & Cedric Alexander vs. Pretty Deadly is scheduled for a pre-show dark match
– The Miz vs. Damian Priest is scheduled for a post-show dark match
– Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre is scheduled for a post-show dark match
– Charles Robinson is the referee for the main event
SPOILERS
– The main event of Smackdown is scheduled for two segments
– New Catch Republic, Nick Aldis and LA Knight have a segment backstage
– Kevin Owens is set for commentary for the main event
– Bron Breakker’s match and the Kabuki Warriors match are set for one segment. All others are for two