Possible Spoiler For IMPACT Wrestling’s Tag Team Division

According to Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling is prepared to shake up their tag team division by having the TNA legend Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley), who surprisingly returned at Saturday’s Slammiversary pay per view, become the new tag team champions. MCMG challenged current title-holders The North (Ethan Page and Josh Alexander) to a championship matchup this Tuesday following their victory over the Rascalz on Saturday. The North successfully defended the gold at the same event over Sami Callihan and Ken Shamrock.

IMPACT announced earlier today that The North had become the promotion’s longest reigning champions at 377 days, surpassing the previous record held by Taya Valkyrie.

