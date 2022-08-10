Former WWE star Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) is currently backstage for tonight’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite in Minneapolis.

There’s no word yet on if Redbeard will be returning to AEW TV tonight, but Fightful Select and Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam have confirmed that he is backstage at the Target Center.

It was noted that Redbeard is not exactly hiding from others backstage, so he could be just visiting friends. Redbeard is from the Minneapolis area.

Redbeard continues to work the indies after being cut from WWE in 2020. He made a special appearance at AEW’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show on December 30, 2020, and then made his AEW in-ring debut at Revolution back in March, teaming with Penta Oscuro and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC for a six-man loss to House of Black.

On a related note, word is that Penelope Ford is also backstage for tonight’s Dynamite. There’s no word yet on if Ford will return to TV tonight, but she has been out with an injury for quite some time.

