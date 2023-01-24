Former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax may be returning to WWE soon.

A new report from PWInsider notes that many people within WWE expect Jax to make her in-ring return as a surprise in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday.

It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance was not confirmed,, but this was the talk among multiple talents on the road this past weekend. There’s no word yet on if Jax is returning for a one-off Rumble appearance, or if this will lead to a full-time return.

Just last week Jax was asked on Twitter if she will ever wrestle again. As seen in the tweet below, she responded to the fan with the “Sorry, wrong number” GIF, to indicate that she is done with the business.

Jax was released from her WWE contract on November 4, 2021, along with other budget cuts. She has not wrestled since then, and has indicated on more than one occasion that she is done with pro wrestling. Jax has not wrestled since losing to Shayna Baszler on the September 20, 2021 RAW episode.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live this Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated card, along with the aforementioned tweet by Jax:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, 15 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, 23 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.