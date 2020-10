Season 4 of WWE Story Time is now available on the free version of the WWE Network.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is the host for this season.

Below is a preview clip with WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons recalling how he was asked to do some of the most outrageous things by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley during their matches.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.