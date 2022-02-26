The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series.

NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:

“This week on NWA USA, NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship finalist Homicide takes on Alex Taylor! The British Invasion’s Doug Williams faces the Fixers’ Jay Bradley!

And Natalia Markova, Nick Aldis, and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch step up to the podium!”