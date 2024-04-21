It’s Sunday, and this week, you know what that means …

All Elite Wrestling returns from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri for their highly-anticipated AEW Dynasty 2024 pay-per-view event.

Before the pay-per-view, there will be a special “Zero Hour” pre-show for AEW Dynasty, with The Acclaimed & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold in a “Winner Take All” bout with the AEW Trios Titles and ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Titles at stake, Trent Beretta will go one-on-one against Matt Sydal, and Orange Cassidy & Katsuyori Shibata team up to take on Shane Taylor Promotions’ duo Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty in tag-team action.

Scheduled for the PPV card tonight is Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Title, Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay, Julia Hart (c) vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Women’s Title, Adam Copeland, Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. The House Of Black, The Young Bucks vs. FTR in a Ladder Match for the AEW Tag-Team Titles, “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s Title, Kazuchika Okada vs. PAC for the AEW Continental title, as well as Roderick Strong (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly for the AEW International Title, HOOK vs. Chris Jericho for the FTW title.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 6:30pm EST. / 3:30pm PST. for live AEW Dynasty 2024 results coverage from Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, MO.