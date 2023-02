MLW presents a new episode of Underground tonight on Reelz at 10pm ET. Here is the lineup for the show:

-Alex Hammerstone vs. Yamato for the MLW Heavyweight Championship

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

-The Billington Bulldogs vs. The FBI

-Sam Adonis vs. Calvin Tankman

Major League Wrestling returns with a new episode of Fusion this Thursday night on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET.