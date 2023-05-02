MLW has released a preview for this evening’s episode of Underground on REELZ, which will see top stars like Alex Kane, The Samoan SWAT Team, and Jacob Fatu in action. Check out the full preview below.

MLW UNDERGROUND WRESTLING tonight at 10pm et / 7pt only on REELZ | How to get REELZ.

Fresh off an extraordinary performance in the Battle RIOT, Alex Kane offers up cold, hard cash to anyone in South Philly. It’s THE THRILLA IN PHILLA II.

A HUGE press conference with some big news? What could it be? Tune in to find out!

A medical update on the World Heavyweight Champion Hammerstone.

Jacob Fatu looks to add another piece of championship gold to The Samoan Dynasty’s ever growing collection as he challenges John Hennigan for the National Openweight Championship on the season finale of MLW Underground!

The Calling continue to burn down everything in their path. Now they’ve set their sights on a franchise player in MLW.

The Samoan SWAT Team put their World Tag Team Championships up for grabs against “The Greatest Show in Professional Wrestling” The Mane Event!

MLW’s newest signee Delmi Exo puts the Women’s Featherweight division on notice in her first interview with league correspondent Sam Leterna.

The self proclaimed “International Popstar” B3CCA goes one on one with Brittany Blake in a Featherweight eliminator.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.