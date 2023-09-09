Prince Nana is remaining in AEW for the long haul.

The Mogul Embassy manager recently signed a multi-year contract according to Fightful Select. The report notes that Nana’s work has been very well received backstage, including from other members of the roster. Exact details on his new contract have not been confirmed, but it is noted that the deal was done in the last month. He has been with the company (including ROH) since 2022.

Nana previously had a tryout for WWE back in 2013 and previously wrestled, although he has not competed since 2019.