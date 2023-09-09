The WWE Producers for Friday’s post-Payback edition of SmackDown on FOX from the TD Garden in Boston, MA, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. Dark match results can also be found below. You can click here for our detailed SmackDown report.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly and Kenn Doane produced Charlotte Flair and Shotzi vs. Bayley and WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY

* Chris Park produced LA Knight vs. Austin Theory

* Jason Jordan produced Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor v. Butch and Ridge Holland in the non-title match

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso in the main event

* Adam Pearce produced Mia Yim and Zelina Vega defeating Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn in the dark match show opener

* Jason Jordan produced Cody Rhodes defeating WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in the non-title dark main event

There was no producer listed for the post-show dark match that took place before the dark main event with Santos Escobar and 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & United States Champion Rey Mysterio defeating The Street Profits.

