Jade Cargill has massive praise for Athena.

The Fallen Angel took to social media to promote herself and her dominant run as ROH Women’s Champion, which began back in November of 2022. Cargill, who has been absent from AEW since her loss to Kris Statlander at Double or Nothing, reposted Athena’s and demanded that she get put on AEW’s Wednesday program, Dynamite.

You should be on the Wednesdays. Killing bitches. That’s a fact. Also, the makeup is bomb boo @AthenaPalmer_FG.

Athena last competed for AEW on the Zero Hour Pre-Show of the All Out pay-per-view. Check out the post below.