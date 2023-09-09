Monday’s WWE RAW was headlined by Chad Gable coming up short against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER in a match that is still being praised by many.

Gable vs. GUNTHER III, which was produced by Jason Jordan, earned both competitors a standing ovation from their peers, not just fans in the crowd and watching from home. Cody Rhodes spoke with Dale Earnhardt Jr. for his new podcast, and revealed that Gable and GUNTHER were met with a standing ovation when they came back through the curtain to the Gorilla Position backstage.

“If you get a standing ovation in Gorilla, you made it,” Rhodes declared. “Chad Gable and GUNTHER had this amazing main event and they came back and there’s nothing we can do but clap for that, that piece of business.”

Rhodes, who said he hopes Gable eventually captures Intercontinental gold, ended up defeating WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in the non-title dark main event of Monday’s RAW. He talked about feeling bad over how he had to interrupt Gable’s post-match moment while his family was in the crowd.

“Bringing family to a show, it’s as real as it gets, you know? And Chad did amazing and I do hope that Chad finds the Intercontinental Championship. I hope he finds it,” Rhodes continued. “Amazing, amazing. True athlete, real Olympian, amazing but, those moments, again, it’s hard to tell in what we do what is real and what isn’t, and when it’s in the middle, it’s so sweet and so good. That’s as real as it gets (Gable’s daughter crying after he lost). His daughter wanted to see that and have that moment.

“I felt bad because they sent me out after to raise his hand and I gotta do the dark match but man, I feel bad. You’re getting your time and your moment here. Had I gone out there and (he) told me to F off, I would’ve been totally, no problem. I’m gonna get in the ring. But he’s an amazing, amazing athlete. But that’s where it gets real. My sister and my mom, they know, if we’re coming, expect he could get absolutely dog walked right in front of us and they’re gonna shoot us, they know we’re here, you know? They’re ready for it and my mom is indifferent. She watched Dusty for so many years. She’s seen it all. Brock (Lesnar) beat me half to death in front of her and I could see her. We used to call her ‘stern face lady’. He’s gonna get up, you know? He’ll get up, he’s gonna be alright but yeah, family at the shows is always tricky.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

(H/T to POST Wrestling for the quotes)