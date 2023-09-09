Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show at the Allen Jay Arena in Sebring, Florida:

* Damien Pace (Dominic?) defeated Luca Crusifino

* Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson defeated Fallon Henley and Breanna Ruggiero. NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar was with his Meta-Four teammates

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Riley Osborne

* Lyra Valkyria defeated Jacy Jayne, who had Thea Hail with her to continue their new buddy storyline. Hail kept trying to assist with a win but it back-fired

* The Creed Brothers defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont. Ivy Nile was with her Diamond Mine stablemates

* Trick Williams defeated Scrypts, who had Bronco Nima and Lucien Price at ringside

* Drew Gulak, Charlie Dempsey and Damon Kemp defeated Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen and Myles Borne

* Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan

* Gable Steveson defeated Dante Chen

* Dijak defeated Tyler Bate and Nathan Frazer in a Triple Threat to earn a future title shot from NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, who was the special referee for this match. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson tried to help Dar officiate

* NXT Women’s Champion Tifany Stratton retained over Ivy Nile in the main event

