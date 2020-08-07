Private Party Says The Hardy Boyz Got Them Into Wrestling, Reveal Advice Chris Jericho Gave Them

AEW’s Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) was recent guests on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the Hardy Boyz:

We are big fans of the Hardy Boyz. The Hardy Boyz is what got me into wrestling. There is no other tag team that’s out there, past or present, in my opinion, that’s bigger than the Hardy Boyz. We talk to Matt about what we want to do before our match. He gives us advice on what to do and what not to do. After the match, he asks if we liked the match. Did you mess up anything? Do you feel like anything could have been changed? We tell him how we actually felt. He always gives us advice on how to be a better tag team.

Advice Chris Jericho gave them regarding their theme song:

We were talking to Jericho and we asked him what can we do to be a better tag team? He said first, you need to get a new song. Something that fits you. I got ideas in my head. My friends are wrappers and they can produce and make this song. I told them what I was aiming for. I kind of came up with the lyrics with the chorus, the shot shot shots so we can get some crowd participation whenever the fans come back. He came up with the rest of the lyrics. They made the song Shots. My girlfriend came up with “Oh my God, is that Private Party? I want to use that part when we do run-ins.

