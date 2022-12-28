One of the biggest matches set to take place at the start of 2023 is WWE superstar and Japanese legend Shinsuke Nakamura going one-on-one with another legend of the business, the Great Muta, at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s New Year event on January 1st. This will be one of Muta’s final matchups as he is retiring this year after a long prestigious career.

Today…NOAH has released a video of the King of Strong Style’s arrival in Japan ahead of the massive showdown. The caption along with the post reads, “WWE Superstar triumphant return! SHINSUKE NAKAMURA is in Japan!!! In order to have a DREAM MATCH with Great Muta at the Nippon Budokan on 1 January! BACK TO JAPAN!!”