Lance Archer is grateful for his successes, but he is still striving to do more with his career.

The Murdherhawk Monster discussed this topic during his latest interview with Busted Open Radio, where he reflected on his recent stint in NJPW, and how AEW afforded him that opportunity. Archer adds that he wouldn’t mind a slow rebuild to his character that way he can get to the spot in the company he thinks he belongs in. Highlights can be found below.

Explains that he is grateful, but does have frustrations with AEW:

Everybody lets something out here and there, once in a while. There was a little angst coming out. Like I said in the promo, I come in and kick ass, I don’t kiss ass. I do my part. Now it’s up to other people. I don’t take anything away from my time with every company I’ve been a part of. The fact that you’re congratulating me on the successful stuff I’ve done in Japan recently is all because the company allows me to do it. There are not a lot of places and opportunities that can and do allow the talent to go and be part of other bookings, companies, and places. I’m very grateful for my job. I don’t want my frustration to come across as I’m being ungrateful or not happy with the job that I do have. I just know what I could and should be doing. It kind of boils over once in a while. It’s not a knock on anyone in particular, it’s just the situation at hand. I know what I could and should be doing.

Says the frustration has followed him through his career:

That’s why I continue to say I’m very grateful for being part of AEW and what they allow me to do. Otherwise, those opportunities wouldn’t exist. I’m going to continue to push forward, that’s what I’ve always done. The little bit of frustration, if you watch that promo, wasn’t just in one place, it’s kind of been my whole career. I know what I could and should be doing and I’m ready for it to happen now.

On slowly rebuilding his character in AEW:

For me, personally, I’ve be a part of the company and big situations, fighting for the main title and the TNT title two different times, fighting and successfully winning the IWGP US Title against Jon Moxley. I think I’ve created a base to who I am in the company, but things have kind of gone awry. I’m okay with the idea of a slow rebuild and reinventing myself and finding my place within the company to get back to fighting for those championships. I understand, right now, just jumping into that picture, may or may not be something that the fanbase can accept because you have guys like MJF that just absolutely encapsulated the wrestling world, Ricky Starks, and all these names that have been built to that point. I have a good base, I think I need to be rebuilt, and I think I can. That’s what can start with the ‘Murderhawk Monster’ and get back to the point of fighting for those championships and being a champion.

Says he does still want to work with Jake Roberts:

I would love to still be with Jake. He’s worked on his health. He’s gotten his health under control, he was recently in San Antonio talking with the company and they are happy with where he’s at and what he’s doing. It could be a great part. I don’t think there was ever a point where Jake and I grew apart, there was just situations with his health and the direction I was going that separated us, but it didn’t take us apart. I didn’t turn on him, he didn’t turn on me. It’s possible he and I could be back together. Part of that rebuilding is with Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts and the ‘Murderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)