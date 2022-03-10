Pro Wrestling Tees issued the following:

Pro Wrestling Tees is excited to officially announce the newest way to support your favorite wrestling legends!

Powerbomb Pizza is a brand new delivery-only concept that brings wrestling themed pizza directly to your home. Using Uber Eats or Postmates you can order food from our local pizzeria partners across the country.

We have officially launched in Huntington Beach, CA & Las Vegas, NV. Each item is directly connected to a wrestling legend, and that specific wrestler or their families profit from each item sold!