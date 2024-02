Who produced the matches that aired during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw?

Let’s find out!

The following producers worked the following matches on this week’s episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand show, which aired live on Monday, February 12, 2024 from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

WWE RAW PRODUCERS FOR MATCHES ON 2/12/2024 * Jey Uso & New Day vs. Imperium: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode



* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed: Jason Jordan



* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark: Petey Williams



* R-Truth vs. JD McDonagh: Kenny Dykstra



* Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Nia Jax segment: Jason Jordan



* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Ivar: Shawn Daivari



* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Jamie Noble

