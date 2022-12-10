Last night WWE invaded the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a live taping of their secondary flagship program, SmackDown.

Fightful Select has since released a new report revealing the producers list for last night’s show, as well as some additional backstage notes. Check it out below.

Producers for December 9th SmackDown:

-Jason Jordan produced Tag Team Title match between Sheamus & Butch and The Usos

-Jason Jordan produced Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration

-Shawn Daivari produced LA Knight’s promo

-Shawn Daivari produced Liv Morgan & Tegan Nox vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

-Shawn Daivari produced the Rey Mysterio & Karrion Kross backstage segment

-Adam Pearce produced Viking Raiders vs. Legado Del Fantasma

-Jamie Noble produced New Day & Ricochet vs. Imperium

Backstage notes:

-Most of the creative for SmackDown was decided by Thursday.

-Scarlett may be wrestling on more house shows going forward.

-Sarah Logan’s name is listed as Valhalla internally