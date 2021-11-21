The following producers for Friday’s WWE SmackDown have been revealed, according to Fightful Select. You can click here for our recap from Friday night.

* Sheamus vs. Ricochet vs. Cesaro vs. Jinder Mahal was produced by Chris Park and Petey Williams

* Aliyah and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya was produced by Tyson Kidd and WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly

* Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Jimmy Wang Yang and Pat Buck

* Angel vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was produced by Adam Pearce

* Jason Jordan produced the post-show dark main event that saw WWE Champion Big E, King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre defeat The Bloodline

