This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.
-Jey & Jimmy Uso promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode
-DIY vs. Creed Bros: Jamie Noble
-Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Kenny Dykstra
-Ricochet vs. Dominik: Petey Williams
-IC Title Contract Signing: Shawn Daivari
-Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher: Adam Pearce
-New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari
-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes
-Main Event: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya: Molly Holly
-Main Event: Apollo Crews vs Giovanni Vinci: Bobby Roode