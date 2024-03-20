This past Monday’s edition of WWE Raw took place from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for the matches and segments on the program. Check it out below.

-Jey & Jimmy Uso promo: Michael Hayes & Bobby Roode

-DIY vs. Creed Bros: Jamie Noble

-Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Kenny Dykstra

-Ricochet vs. Dominik: Petey Williams

-IC Title Contract Signing: Shawn Daivari

-Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher: Adam Pearce

-New Day vs. Alpha Academy: Shawn Daivari

-Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax: Jason Jordan & Michael Hayes

-Main Event: Zoey Stark vs. Natalya: Molly Holly

-Main Event: Apollo Crews vs Giovanni Vinci: Bobby Roode