Fightful Select has released a new report revealing the producers for this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Check it out below.

-WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes was the producer of the Usos, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kevin Owens segment, the Jeff Jarrett, Rick Boogs, and Shinsuke Nakamura segment, and the Usos vs. Rollins/Owens tag team match.

-Shane “Hurricane” Helms was listed as the producer for Madcap Moss vs. Kofi Kignston.

-The Aliyah vs. Natalya match was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly.

-Petey Williams was listed as the producer for Los Lotharios vs. Viking Raiders.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi was produced by Pat Buck.

-IMPACT Hall of Famer Abyss produced the Sheamus vs. Ricochet match.

-Adam Pearce and Kenny Dykstra produced the Sami Zayn & Johnny Knoxville segment.