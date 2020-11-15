AEW star QT Marshall held a Q&A on his Twitter account earlier today to answer all things pro-wrestling. Marshall revealed that he has his eye on Darby Allin and the TNT title, and also touches on training fresh talent at his academy. Highlights are below.
On getting a shot at the TNT championship
I would love that. @DarbyAllin seems to be busy with #teamtaz but whenever he’s game, I’ll be ready!
On his top rope elbow drop during the Bunkhouse match on Dynamite:
Scary/Exciting. I doubt I’ll ever do it again. Still feeling it!
His favorite part of training new talent:
Watching them succeed. When they succeed, I succeed as their trainer.
