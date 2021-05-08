AEW star QT Marshall was a recent guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his past days in Ring of Honor, where the Factory member states that he could barely make a livable wage. Marshall later adds that current ROH talents should thank the Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes for getting them the larger contracts they now have. Highlights are below.

Says he was not making a livable wage during his time at ROH:

When Ring of Honor offered me my contract and I saw the number, I looked at ROH for what it was at the time. In 2012, it was a stepping stone to get somewhere else. I wasn’t smart enough to keep that in my head. I was telling a couple of people that and my boss that. ‘Obviously, this isn’t a real job.’ We’re working three shows a month and I’m making $100 a match. That doesn’t pay my car payment. I understand you have to start somewhere, but at the time, I’m seeing the money that Sinclair broadcasting has and you’re not paying affordable wages, look what happened. They tried to do the same thing until Cody and The Young Bucks showed up and now they are paying ridiculous money to guys that probably aren’t worth that. Whether they are, I don’t know, but I look at some of their talent and am like, ‘They’re doing well.

How current ROH talents should call up the Bucks and Cody to thank them for getting them better contracts:

They should call Cody and The Bucks and thank them.’ They’re getting nice full-time contracts. A lot of it is me being bitter, but I was 26 years old and within the first three months I broke my neck and broke my nose. I wasn’t enjoying wrestling. I asked to get released a month early and they told me ‘no.’ I was doing nothing. I could have used it the right way and tried to performer better than everyone on the roster and it would’ve opened the eyes of other promotions and that’s where I messed up. I don’t regret it one bit.

