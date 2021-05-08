NXT champion Karrion Kross recently spoke with BT Sport about all things pro-wrestling, including how he hopes to one day have a dream matchup with John Cena. Kross mentions that Cena’s era was a huge inspiration to him during his early days of the sport, and that an encounter between the two would be awesome. Highlights are below.

Names John Cena as someone he would love to have a match with:

I have a few, but to narrow it down to one, I think John Cena would probably be the match that I would most likely be interested in for the immediate future. Everybody has already called out The Rock. Everyone already called out Brock Lesnar and everyone has exercised interest in seeing Scarlett and me versus The Fiend and Alexa Bliss. I think having the opportunity to work with John Cena on a really big stage, hopefully with people, would be awesome, and I think it’s two different generations meet.

Attributes a lot of his inspiration to Cena’s era of wrestling:

I attribute a lot of my modern-day inspiration to his generation. I’ve never met him before, but it’s very easy to see, very easy to tell he’s one of the hardest working people like ever in this industry. He’s the reason why a lot of us have a job today. Personally, it would just be an honor to work with him. So I don’t know, I’m being honest.

Says he doesn’t know what Cena would get out of a feud but he believes it would be an awesome encounter:

I don’t know what it would be in it for him because I am only who I am and he’s John Cena. But maybe one day when the time is right and people feel that I have some higher equity in what they’re watching. If the company sees value in it, it would be awesome.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)